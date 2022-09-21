Ziwe is back with the second season of her eponymous late-night TV series, “Ziwe.” Showtime will air six new episodes of season 2 of the host and comedian’s show exploring cultural appropriation, political issues, and celebrity culture.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” another star-studded list of names on her guest roster includes “Saturday Night Live” alum Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay McKesson, Drew Barrymore, and Wayne Brady.

In May, the first half of the second season aired, featuring guests such as Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Nicole Byer, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, Emily Ratajkowski, Mia Khalifa, “The Real Housewives” star Luann De Lesseps, drag star Katya Zamalodchikova, and Adam Pally. During the premiere, Ziwe and Charlamagne discussed critical race theory (CRT), Mo’Nique, Lil Mama, and topics she felt were important concerning “The Breakfast Club” co-host. “What I love about that one is that Charlamagne has been in the public eye for decades,” she expressed. “And so, to find new quotes from him – he’s written two books, and he’s really established – and so I had questions for him that he’s never been asked before.”

According to Ziwe, the show’s themes revolve around her passions. “Every theme is around what I really wanted to talk about,” Ziwe said, citing her “obsession” with topics like “critical race theory and banning books” and her belief that “climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our lifetime.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), the host shared a sneak peek into the upcoming season with a photo of herself and the Uncut Gems star and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, Julia Fox. The 30-year-old comedian captioned the post: “This photo is for the male gaze. Please comment below. New episodes [are] coming soon!”

Season two will follow the same schedule as the premiere with new episodes streaming every Friday before the on-air cast on Sunday.

