A Virginia mom is upset that her biracial son is learning more about his identity at school. Melissa Riley has officially sued the school for its critical race theory curriculum which she says changed his perspective on race.

“We didn’t have issues before. He is in eighth grade,” said Riley in an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime. “He’s seeing himself just as a Black man. He’s seeing things that don’t go his way as racism. And he is finding safety in numbers now.”

His father is a Black man and Riley is a single mother from the Charlottesville, Virginia area who says that due to the anti-racism policy being pushed by the Albemarle School District, her son has begun to develop “racial issues.” She also notes that he now accuses her and others of being racist.

“I asked him to clean the house,” she continued. “[He said] ‘racism.’ They have totally changed his perspective. They have put him in a box.”

She has now become a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the school district by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). Her son was also listed as a complainant in the suit that was filed in December. When she first approached Henley Middle School about the negative effects that the curriculum has had on her son, the school told her that he could be a “Black spokesman for the Black community.” This left her enraged.

According to Riley’s lawyer, Ryan Bangert, the school is fighting back against the allegations.

“They certainly are fighting back,” said Bangert. “And they don’t deny what they are teaching. They simply think it’s fine. They think it’s okay. But it’s not okay. It’s never okay. It’s never right for a school to teach kids that they are determined by their race. It’s never okay for a school to tell kids that bigotry should be fought with bigotry and racism should be fought by doubling down on racism. Those things are not okay,” Banger asserted. “They’re a violation of students’ civil rights.”