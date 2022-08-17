Class is almost back in session. Today (Aug. 17), “Abbott Elementary” officially announced the series will be returning next month on Sept. 21. The news was revealed with a promotional photo featuring a tagline that reads, “Picking up where they dropped off.” In addition to being given an early season two renewal back in March thanks to its undeniable success, the breakout show has officially been crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The network has given “Abbott Elementary” the Wednesday 9 p.m. tentpole time slot, which was previously held by “Modern Family.”

The cast also recently stopped by “Good Morning America” to speak about the brilliance of the show. “Tyler [James Williams] and I had a moment, you know, we’ve done so many shows. It might have been the third or fourth day of shooting the pilot and we both looked at each other like, ‘Whoa,'” said Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays the role of the wise Mrs. Howard. “Something is really happening here. I mean, it was visceral. We could feel like someone was stirring a pot of magic. We all just came right together and I really think that has a lot to do with Quinta. Quinta really hand-picked each one of us and put this cast together.”

Back in July, creator Quinta Brunson became the youngest Black woman to be nominated for and Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other nominations include Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy,” Brunson said in a statement at the time. “Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream … most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

According to AP, “Abbott Elementary” became ABC’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. The show follows a quirky elementary school staff struggling to make ends meet at an underfunded Philadelphia school.