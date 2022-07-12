“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson has a lot to be proud about. Today (July 12), the actress made history after the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced. In the sitcom, Brunson plays Janine Teagues, an optimistic elementary school teacher at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. Not only does Brunson act on the show, but she has also written for it.

The 32-year-old has just become the youngest Black woman nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series. Her accolades don’t stop there — other nominations include Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series. This makes her the first Black woman to earn three comedy nominations within the same year. Today’s announcement showcased major wins for Black actors recognized for their work.

Issa Rae is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress for a Comedy Series category, along with Brunson, for her work in HBO’s “Insecure.” Also for HBO, Zendaya taking on the role of troubled Rue Bennett in “Euphoria” earned the actress a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Donald Glover, who has become a fan favorite on the FX TV show “Atlanta,” is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Ru Paul also snagged nominations — one for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for “Ru Paul’s Drag Race.” Trevor Noah and Dave Chappelle earned Primetime Emmy Awards nominations as well.

As for Brunson, she used social media to share her excitement. “Crying, shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” she began in a tweet. She continued, “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”