In the wake of Tuesday’s tragedy, some people have a strange “school shooting episode” request for Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary.”

Brunson expressed her concern for the startling petitions in a series of tweets.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she wrote. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Instead she encouraged fans to come with the same energy for their elected officials to get on board with gun safety laws.

“Use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” Brunson continued. “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We’re not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom that follows a group of dedicated teachers working in the inner city of Philadelphia at one of the worst public schools in the country.

The show is an ode to one of Brunson’s former teachers, Joyce Abbott.

She also shared a screenshot of an example of the requests she’s been receiving.

“Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass,” read the message. “I think Abbott Elementary can affect change.”

On Tuesday (May 24), a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire leaving at least 19 students and two teachers dead before he was fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Salvador Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother in the head and shared his plans to shoot up the school with a 15-year-old girl prior to his rampage.