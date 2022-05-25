As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (May 24), yet another deadly mass shooting took place. This time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

As facts unfolded at the very active scene, today (May 25) brings new details. It is reported that the death toll for yesterday’s horrific event has risen to 21. Among that number is said to be 19 children and two adults.

According to CNN, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially revealed that 14 students and one teacher were brutally killed, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed that the number had risen.

During yesterday’s attack, 18-year-old Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire at Robb Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. Ramos was shot and killed during the incident. Authorities say the gunman also shot his grandmother before the attack at Robb Elementary. While details are scarce, she is believed to be in critical condition.

Police say the children that were murdered were in the second, third and fourth grades. Fox News states that two 10-year-old girls, Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez and Elijah Cruz Torres, are still missing after yesterday’s gruesome attack. Their families fear they may have been killed.

Congressman Tony Gonzales released a statement saying, ​​”I am heartbroken for our South Texas community. It is devastating when our innocent children become the victims of senseless violence. We are devastated.”

Yesterday’s mass shooting comes a little more than a week after suspected gunman Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York grocery store in a racially motivated attack on May 14.

Gendron is currently in custody after being indicted by a grand jury. He’s facing first-degree murder charges and due back in court on June 9.

We will continue to update you on both stories as details become available. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.