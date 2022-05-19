Accused mass shooter Payton Gendron has been indicted by a grand jury for the deaths of 10 people in an attack on Saturday (May 14) at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

According to Chief of the Homicide Unit, Prosecutor Gary W. Hackbush, the ruling from the grand jury for the felony came on Wednesday (May 18).

The suspect was arraigned Saturday and pleaded not guilty. Today was his first appearance since then. Family members of the victims were present in the courtroom for his hearing.

Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah shared that Gendron will remain in custody as he awaits further action by the grand jury. He is currently being held without bail.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn released a statement saying, “There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the grand jury.”

A local Buffalo news station reported that a family member of one of the victims yelled, Payton, you’re a coward!” as the accused gunman exited the courtroom. Gendron was handcuffed, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a face mask as he was escorted away by five officers.

Media was present in the courtroom, but no live streaming was allowed. Members of the press also lined up on the streets outside of the building along Franklin Street.

Sources say the gunman shot and killed four people outside the grocery store and nine people inside the store Saturday afternoon. The attack was described as racially motivated.

On Tuesday (May 17), President Biden visited the grieving families and community. Following his visit, he condemned the attack saying, “What happened in Buffalo was terrorism and we must all reject the lies and the hatred that fueled it.”

Gendron faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the heinous crimes. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 9 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hannah.