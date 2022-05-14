Another mass shooting has taken place in America. Today (May 14), an individual that has been identified as an 18-year-old male reportedly entered into a Tops Market in Buffalo, NY and opened fire, killing at least ten individuals and injuring more. Various reports state that 11 of those killed were African-American.

According to the Associated Press, video showed a gunman walking into the grocery store and shooting several of the victims present. The tragedy was further explained by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown during a news conference that took place shortly after:

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now … The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”

The Associated Press adds that, under anonymity, said suspect was subsequently apprehended, and has been identified as Payton Gendron, a resident of the Buffalo suburb Conklin. According to said outlet, he has since been questioned by the FBI, although no additional information has been revealed from that interrogation.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia also spoke on the shooting, and has named it a “hate crime”:

“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also released a statement on said tragedy, stating that “hate and racism” should never be accepted in this country, while also offering prayers for all who have been affected:

“Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones.”

REVOLT will continue to keep you updated as more information arrives.