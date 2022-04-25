On Friday (April 22), a second suspect was arrested in connection with stabbing a Black teen girl. The incident is currently being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reports that the altercation took place on Saturday, April 16. The victim was confronted by a group of teens at an apartment building in Lakeside a little after 11 p.m. in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street.

Following an altercation earlier that day, a 16-year-old boy allegedly hurled racial slurs before stabbing the victim in her back. At the time, his race had not been released.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff’s officials say the boy was arrested on April 18 in connection with the stabbing. Thursday (April 21), he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

On Friday (April 22), the 16-year-old’s girlfriend had a warrant issued for her arrest after new information led officials to believe that she was suspected “of having a larger role in the attack than initially believed.” After turning herself in without incident, she was booked with attempted murder and hate crime charges and then brought to a juvenile hall.

The sheriff’s office stated, “The Sheriff’s Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds. We treat all reports and incidents of hate crime seriously.”

Protesters held a rally to call for racial justice once news spread throughout the Lakeside community. An attendee of the rally told San Diego 7, “This is what the conversation typically looks like in East County San Diego. People trying to drown out the conversation.”

Authorities have asked that anyone with information call the SDCSO’s non-emergency line at 585-565-5200. For those who prefer to stay anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888- 580-8477.