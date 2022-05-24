At approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas taking the lives of 18 students and three teachers.

The 18-year-old was a resident of the city located approximately 85 miles east of San Antonio and was a former student at Robb Elementary School.

“He abandoned his vehicle and entered into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun—and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference earlier in the day. “He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher.”

According to reports from KSAT, Ramos also shot and killed his grandmother prior to his trek to the elementary school where he opened fire and took the lives of 21 people. It is believed that he was shot and killed by responding officers at the scene, but an investigation is still underway to determine the chain of events that led to the tragedy.

Per reports, the two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to be okay. University Health Officials also confirmed that a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman are currently being treated at the University Health Hospital and are in critical condition.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation regarding the shooting tonight (May 24).

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, this is the second deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook tragedy took place in 2012. Students and faculty were just days away from the last day of school which was set for Thursday (May 26).