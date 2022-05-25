By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2022

It is truly a sad day in America as our nation mourns the loss of over 20 lives in yet another senseless mass shooting. As previously reported by REVOLT, 19 of the victims were elementary school kids.

Yesterday (May 24), 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly walked into a Uvalde, Texas elementary school armed with two assault rifles and caused complete chaos as he gunned down innocent children and teachers.

Today (May 25), people across all 50 states join the Texas community in mourning. From athletes to artists to everyday people with compassion, scores of messages are being posted on social media demanding change and saying enough is enough.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama reflected on the horrible acts, saying in part, “Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies — and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space. Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear.”

He is not alone in his sentiments. NBA champion LeBron James also spoke out against yesterday’s tragedy by tweeting, “My thoughts and prayers [go] out to the families of [loved] ones [lost] & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s [supposed] to be the safest!”

“How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a FUTURE!” Kourtney Kardashian said in a post on her Instagram Story. “I cannot begin to imagine what these parents are going through. What those children and teachers went through. Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart,” she continued.

Ramos was reportedly shot and killed during yesterday’s mass shooting at Robb elementary school. Authorities are still working to establish a motive and identify all the victims. We will continue to update you as details become available.

