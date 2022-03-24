It’s no secret that Drake is a huge sports fan — when he’s not courtside at the biggest NBA games, you can see countless memes online of him looking like Lebron’s James’ biggest supporter. On March 23, the two teamed up to leave a lasting positive impact on an unsuspecting mother and her son.

Yesterday Drake won big in a game of Russian roulette, and instead of keeping the earrings to himself, he decided to revisit the theme of his “God’s Plan” music video and share his blessing with others.

After making what us normal folks would call “bank,” the Toronto-native posted a video saying, ““Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred. So, I play for fun and I play in hopes that I can spread love always.”

In the video, Drake goes on to explain that he’s hosting a small dinner and inviting a kid named Michael, a star high school basketball player at Royal Crown Academy and his mother — who Drake describes as “one of the hardest working women.”

He continues, “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son obviously does incredible things, which we pray he will. But we’re here tonight, me and Lebron … to just try and to make things a little easier. We’re going to bless them tonight,” he says with a smile.

The guests arrive for the dinner and before handing out $100,000.00 in cash, Drake tells Michael, “I respect your hard work a lot.” He then turns to Michael’s mother and says, “But I respect your hard work more, for sure” as he and James proceed to hand her the life-changing amount.

This is followed by warm embraces and tears of joy and gratefulness.

Before the video ends, Drake lets James know that he will also be donating $1,000,000.00 to the LeBron James Family Foundation, an organization that helps underprivileged students.