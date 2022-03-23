Back in January, Huey V blessed the masses with the emotionally charged single “After The Deal,” an honest account of the rising talent’s Milwaukee upbringing and drive for success:

“My window down, know I look different, don’t I? Bullets flyin’, but I love my city, I came from the mud, knew I was wrong, I’ll lay ’em down before I lift ’em up, how I’m gon’ feel after I kill? I’m tryna kick the cup, farewell, heard he was sentenced, ain’t no bail on him, do all of this tryin’ to survive, ain’t get no chance to live, this shit ain’t set up for us, I wish I could ball with my niggas, bring ’em all home…”

Earlier this month, the Warehouse Music Group signee continued to build on his momentum with “More Love,” which sees him harmonizing about his grind and his struggles over infectious production courtesy of Palaze:

“You hear the screams out loud, but the war silence, a hundred racks around his neck, they wonder what’s in pocket, I never seen another nigga raise the stock like I did, better check the box list, can’t neglect the process, in a million dollar crib was sleepin’ on the ground still, from studio to studio, just waiting for an outcome and now we full circle, I told my dawg, ‘Don’t count the losses up, just keep working,’ if I get crossed before I ball, just pick up on the serpent…”

As with “After The Deal,” “More Love” also sees an accompanying music video that comes courtesy of Shula The Don and sees Huey taking a stroll in his Washington Park/Gorman stomping grounds within his Wisconsin hometown. Much of the clip sees him taking viewers through different locations within the city, including in front of a graffiti mural and at a chicken shop with his compadres.

Press play on “More Love” below.