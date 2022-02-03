Before Black History Month arrived, rising star Huey V unveiled a powerful new single titled “After The Deal,” which sees production from V Spence and sees the Milwaukee talent pouring his heart out about fighting his way above water and being forced to leave loved ones behind in the process:

“My window down, know I look different, don’t I? Bullets flying, but I love my city, I came from the mud, knew I was strong, I lay ’em down before I lift ’em up, how I’m gon’ feel after I kill ’em trying to kick the cup, farewell, heard he was sentenced, ain’t no bail on him, through all of this, tryna survive and get no chance to live, this shit ain’t set up for us, I wish I could ball wit’ my niggas, bring ’em all home…”

Courtesy of Shula The Don, the accompanying clip sees Huey V taking us through his hometown, where he can be seen delivering his lyrics from different locations throughout the city, mobbing heavy with his crew, and showing love to fellow residents throughout.

Signed to Memphis Bleek‘s Warehouse Music Group, last year saw Huey V liberating the 7-song project As Above, which contains much of the heartfelt, vivid, and honest subject matter that he’s quickly becoming well-known for. Currently, he’s said to be preparing the masses for an official sequel, which is hopefully arriving sooner than later.

In a past interview with Flaunt, Huey V explained the origin of his name:

“The Huey comes from Huey P. Newton from the Black Panthers, and the V comes from an old rap name I used to have. When I first started rapping, I went through 20 different name changes trying to search for myself, then eventually I landed on “Vybe”, like good vibes. Shortly after I didn’t really like that because it’s super disconnected.”

Press play on the visual for “After The Deal” below.