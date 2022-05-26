As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before driving to Robb Elementary School and killing 21 people — including 19 children and two adults.

After earlier reports said she was in critical condition, today (May 26), authorities revealed that the woman has survived.

“She’s alive, she’s stable at this point,” Victor Escalon (Regional Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety) said at a press conference. The director noted that the pickup truck Ramos used was taken from his grandmother after he shot her.

During the press conference, Escalon gave more details on the chilling crime. After Ramos crashed the truck at the school, he exited the vehicle with a rifle and a bag full of ammunition. Once out of the truck, the gunman saw two people standing outside in front of a funeral home across the street and fired towards them.

After shooting at the people across the street, Ramos hopped the school’s fence, according to the descriptive account of the day’s events. Escalon shared that although officers responded to the scene and initially opened fire on the gunman, they eventually had to “move back” and “get cover.”

As the police momentarily held their fire, Ramos found a classroom with open doors and entered. Escalon said that the officers outside of the school called “for additional resources” from everyone in the area. The responding officers requested help from “tactical teams” and asked for “body armor.” They also called for “precision riflemen” and “negotiators.”

Yesterday (May 25), Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said it took 40 minutes to an hour before authorities stopped Ramos. Reports say that a U.S. Border Patrol team entered the school and shot the gunman to death.

Escalon announced that while police waited for backup, they used the time to evacuate students and staff.