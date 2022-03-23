Pusha T’s new project is perhaps his best album to date, according to Charlamagne tha God. “The Breakfast Club” host teased the forthcoming LP during a recent episode of “the world’s most dangerous morning show.”

“That new Pusha T album, I don’t know when it’s coming out, but I’ve been blessed to hear it,” he said. “All I’ma say is absolutely Pusha’s best body of work, and I’ma leave it at that. I don’t want to put too much sauce on it.”

Though there is no set release date for Pusha T’s new album, the Virginia rapper has been building fans’ anticipation with details revealed in both interviews and exchanges with fans on Twitter.

Based on the information shared so far, the forthcoming project features a collaboration with Brooklyn’s own JAY-Z as well as production from Kanye West and Pharrell, who both brought their own sauce to their album.

“@Pharrell was focused more on compositions (song structure, call outs, flow patterns) on his portion of the album,” Pusha previously disclosed on Twitter. “@kanyewest was more focused on the bars and the neck breaking bop that comes from the beat… #DIETCOKE leaned into the composition lane with the repetition.”

“My goal was to get the best out of both of them for what they like out of me artistically, they both like different things from me,” he continued. “You’ll hear the difference on the album, but will discover both producers bleed in each other’s territories at times.”

Additionally, the album will include fewer coke references than his last projects and more songs that aim to feed “the conscious mind.” Regardless of the change, Pusha has boasted that the body of work will be one of the best when it comes out. He previously shared his belief that it is better than his highly-praised 2018 LP. “I think I’ve topped Daytona for sure,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “One-thousand percent.”

See Charlamagne tha God discuss Pusha’s forthcoming LP tonight.