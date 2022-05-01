Ziwe put Charlamagne tha God in the hot seat during the season two premiere of her late-night talk show “Ziwe.”

After discussing the controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory with Charlamagne, Ziwe asks her guest about several “beefs” he’s had throughout the years with Black women.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil Mama, Monique, Cassie, Azaelia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” Ziwe states.

“Beefs is a strong word,” Charlamagne replies.

“You’ve maligned Black women,” Ziwe clarifies. “So, why do you hate Black women exactly?”

“The Breakfast Club,” host who also has his own late-night talk show on Comedy Central, said that he “loves Black women,” but could see how people could come to that conclusion based on “three or four times” he’s had altercations with Black women.

“Shouldn’t we always constantly evolve?” Charlamagne asks. “What’s the point of doing new year, new me?”

Ziwe uses an analogy to help Charlamagne understand her question better. Then, asks him to look into the camera and pledge to donate 100% of his salary to Black women reparations.

He declines, but says he will help Black women make a lot of money. “I do it now,” he says before mentioning that he has four daughters and is married to a Black woman.

Later on in the interview, the two play a civil rights icon game and Charlamagne shares his opinion on whether he thinks President Joe Biden will win the 2024 election.

There are also several funny skits — including one featuring Amanda Stenberg — that are mixed into the show.

On season two of the Showtime series, Ziwe will tackle other societal topics such as gay pride, and woke capitalism. Future guest stars fans can expect to be interviewed this season include Hannibal Buress, Chet Hanks, model Emily Ratajkowski, drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova, and comedian Nicole Byer, among others.

New episodes of “Ziwe” premiere on Sundays via Showtime. Check out Ziwe’s wild exchange with Charlamagne below: