Photo: Getty
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022

Kanye “Ye” West took to his Instagram account on Tuesday (Sept. 20) to announce that his publishing catalog is being put up for sale without his knowledge a day after Billboard reported the rapper is seeking a monumental valuation for his songs.

“Just like Taylor Swift … My publishing is being put up for sale without my knowledge … Not for sale,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Billboard reported that the songs generate $13.25 million in publishing royalties annually, and sources said West earns $5 million from his share, valuing the catalog at roughly $175 million. Also, West is seeking up to 35 times the catalog’s gross profit, a valuation higher than the usual 30 times most songwriters typically seek, and rarely receive even in the most high-profile cases.

In a follow-up post, West shared a screenshot showing a direct message of him asking someone to ask his former manager Gee Roberson if he knows who is attempting to sell the rights to West’s music. The person replied, “From Gee … Fake news … Of course every publisher wants to pitch [their] hardest to buy. SMH.”

West has released 12 studio albums in his career and it is unclear which, of any, albums he owns the masters to.

West is comparing his situation to Taylor Swift’s publicized fight to obtain her masters from her former manager Scooter Braun. Swift has said she lost the right to purchase ownership of her masters from Big Machine Records, the record label she signed with when she started her music career. The masters were sold to music manager Scooter Braun, who has denied that Swift was not given notice of the deal. Braun sold the ownership to Shamrock Capital, so Swift has been re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums to gain back a form of ownership.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kanye West

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More