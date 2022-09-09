Kanye West has been in the news for quite some time during his ongoing battle with his collaborative partners, Adidas and Gap. On Friday (Sept. 9), the 45-year-old posted an Instagram post referencing the start of Donda University.

West confirmed in text messages that he intends to take Young Thug up on his offer of 100 acres in rural Georgia instead of building on the Donda Academy campus in Simi Valley, California. “I’d rather move the trees on Young Thug’s property,” West said in the text. “I got 2 Chainz calling the mayor now. To launch build Donda University.” He then changed his Instagram profile photo to one of the incarcerated rapper he wants to assist legally.

In the same timeframe, West also revealed that he was letting go of the grudges he held onto. “Life is precious,” he wrote. He also shared a post reminding people that his name is Ye. Last year, West legally changed his name.

As reported by REVOLT last week, Thugger offered his acres of land to West for free to start building his Yeezy stores. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Sept. 1 to make West an offer. “@KanyeWest, I got over 100 acres,” Thug wrote on his Instagram Stories. “However many you need, they [are] yours. Free of charge. On GOD.”

West previously shared his desire to start a line of physical stores for his Yeezy brand with a flagship in Atlanta, Georgia. “We are going to open Yeezy stores worldwide, starting in Atlanta,” he wrote on Instagram. “Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and/or building. Then we [are] going up in every state and then internationally.”

All the posts can be found below:

