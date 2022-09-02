Young Thug is in the giving spirit, offering his 100 acres of land to Kanye West for free to start building his Yeezy stores.

The incarcerated rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (Sept. 1) to make West an offer he couldn’t refuse. “@KanyeWest, I got over 100 acres,” Thug wrote on his Instagram Stories, according to The Shade Room. “However many you need, they [are] yours. Free of charge. On GOD.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, West shared his desire to start a line of physical stores for his Yeezy brand, beginning with a flagship in Atlanta, Georgia. “We are going to open Yeezy stores worldwide, starting in Atlanta,” he wrote on Instagram, according to AfroTech. “Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and/or building. Then we [are] going up in every state and then internationally.”

Last year, the YSL rapper was gifted the acres of land for his birthday by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi and realtor Trey Williams. Thug shared his plans to build a subdivision called “Slime City.” The name refers to a trilogy of albums he released between 2015 and 2016.

Williams posted birthday wishes to the rapper on his Instagram account and shared the extravagant gift with his followers. “Happy Birthday to one of my top clients, @thuggerthugger1. His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down acres of land for his birthday,” the Instagram post said.

As per Williams, Thug shared his plans for the property. “And now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you, @geoffo212, for trusting me to get this deal done‼️.”

While it is unclear whether West will accept Thug’s offer to build his stores on the land, it was a grand gesture.

