As fans and members of the hip hop community continue to speak out in support of Young Thugs as he sits behind bars on RICO charges, troubling news has been shared. Yesterday (June 16), during a phone call with his nephew YSL signee BSlime, the “Slatty” artist dropped a freestyle that mentioned thoughts of suicide.

Thugger, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, has been in police custody since May 9 after prosecutors accused him of being affiliated with gang activity. While speaking with BSlime, the rapper shared a few bars detailing his current situation.

“I’m just sitting here in my cell like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’/ God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail/ I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-ass cell,” he began. As the freestyle went on, the lyrics became more concerning.

“I tried to cry but ain’t nothing left/ I contemplated doing myself, nigga/ The most suicides deaths are in this jail/ But let’s not forget that this ain’t Hell,” he said from the Cobb County jail. Thugger’s attorney Brian Steel attempted to get his client released last month, arguing that the jail’s conditions were “inhumane.”

The emergency bond hearing request was denied by Judge Ural Glanville who called the 30-year-old musician a “danger to the community” and a “flight risk.” A recent video that was live-streamed from one of Thugger’s hearings showed the YSL frontman appearing before the judge via webcam. In the footage, the “Ski” rapper hesitantly interrupts the judge and asks if he can use the bathroom.

“Excuse me, Your Honor,” he begins with his hand raised. “May I use the restroom? Or [do] I need to be here?” After a pause, he adds, “I been holding it for a long time.”

People off-screen who are in the courtroom are heard laughing, presumably at the fact that the artist requires permission for basic human rights. “That’s not funny,” the judge says to those laughing. Glanville then gives a five-minute break to allow Thugger time to use the restroom.

We will continue to hope for the best in this situation.