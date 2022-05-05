Dave Chappelle’s representative Carla Sims has released a statement regarding Tuesday’s (May 3) attack at the Hollywood Bowl.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” Sims said. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been identified as the comedian’s attacker.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lee rushed the stage during Chappelle’s set at the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show and tackled the comedian to the ground in front of a live audience. Lee was armed with a fake gun, however, the gun did have a “knife blade” attached to it according to LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Lee is currently in police custody after the incident. The attacker was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Records show that he is being held on $30,000 bail. Reports added that Lee’s address was linked to a Los Angeles homeless shelter.

Sims shared that Chappelle is “fully cooperating” with the police during the investigation.

A spokesperson for Netflix told CNN, “We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”

Chappelle’s attack has raised concerns as lately, more and more comedians have been speaking out about issues of assault following the highly publicized Oscars slap.

Ironically enough, Chris Rock was at Chappelle’s show at the time of the incident and asked the audience if the attacker was “Will Smith.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin was recently quoted saying, “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

For now, no motive has been given for Lee’s attack.