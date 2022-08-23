Today (Aug. 23), fans and loved ones of Kobe Bryant are remembering him on what would have been his 44th birthday. As previously reported by REVOLT, the star athlete, husband, and father of four died on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, shared a short but sweet tribute to her late husband. “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44,” she wrote in an Instagram post. A photo of the two embracing one another and smiling is shown. According to TMZ, the picture is from 2009 when Kobe won his first NBA Finals MVP award and fourth NBA title. The pair had been married since April 2001. ESPN also shared fond memories of the legend. “An iconic final game. Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 today,” they said in a tweet. The tribute included a video of Kobe’s last game before retirement; actor Jack Nicholson (The Shining, Batman) and hip hop mogul JAY-Z are seen celebrating.

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Sports also shared a few touching words: “Remembering @KobeBryant on his Birthday. Thank you for inspiring us every day. Mamba Forever,” they wrote. A video montage showing the highlights of the Lakers champion plays on a loop. One fan page shared footage of Kobe celebrating a past birthday with family and teammates. “LeBron and Team USA sing Happy Birthday to Kobe Bryant during the 2008 Olympics,” the post reads.

Kobe was one of the few NBA players to spend his entire career with one team. For 20 seasons, Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Following his death, the organization expressed its heartfelt condolences in an Instagram post. “We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” it began.

They added, “We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.”

