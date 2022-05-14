Lil Keed, the Atlanta rapper who rose to prominence after signing to Young Thug’s YSL Records, has died. He was 24.

Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed his passing via social media early Saturday (May 14) morning.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown,” Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a selfie photo of him grimacing on his Instagram Story. “@LilKeed Whyy bra whyy you leave me bra,” he wrote adding several crying face emojis.

Keed’s death has also been validated by XXL Magazine. A representative for the rapper told the outlet he has passed away. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Keed was born Raqhid Jevon Render in 1998. The Atlanta-bred artist, who often wore colorful dreadlocks, grew up in the Zone 3 neighborhood and was raised in the same Cleveland Avenue apartments Young Thug hails from.

He signed to Thug’s YSL imprint and 300 Entertainment in 2018 and released his Trapped on Cleveland 2 mixtape in July of that year and his Keed Talk to ‘Em project in December. “Nameless,” an anthem included on Keed Talk to ‘Em would become one of his biggest commercial songs.

Both tapes showcased his unique melodic high-pitched delivery over bass-knocking trap beats.

Keed followed the mixtapes with his debut studio album Long Live Mexico in 2019. The celebrated project featured hits such as “Pull Up” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and YNW Melly, “Oh My God,” “Snake” and songs with Young Thug, Roddy Rich, his brother Lil Gotit, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

In a 2020 interview with REVOLT, Keed spoke about his Drake co-sign, raising his daughter, and why fans are drawn to his music.

“I don’t try to be nobody, I be me. That’s why everybody gravitates to me, no cap,” he said at the time.“I’m real. I don’t even like saying I’m real all the time, I don’t have to say that. I’m just being me. I do shit that rappers want to do. I’ll go on Live for like an hour! Doing dumbass shit, they be looking. I’m making jokes. I let them in my everyday life. Most rappers don’t do that. I show them me, my personality. The side they want to really see. Folks be scared, they want us to show the superstar status all the time. I don’t have to do all that shit.”

The YSL affiliate would go on to release A-Team — a collaborative project with Gotit, Lil Yachty, and Zaytoven — and his second studio album Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020. The latter was executive produced by Thugger and featured singles “Fox 5,” “She Know,” and “Show Me What You Got.”

Keed told REVOLT that he wanted to be in movies. He didn’t want to be a rapper his entire life. “I ain’t doing that, hell nah! I’m going movie, movie Keed,” he said. “Come on man, I’ll go the Ice Cube way. I’m going to take acting classes, that would be fun. I want to do a shooting movie, an action movie! One of them movies, fighting shit, that shit’s crazy.”

Rest In Peace to Lil Keed and check out Lil Gotit’s IG post below: