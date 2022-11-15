“B**ch know me, I been me since the cocaine/B**ch know Bey, she don’t even need a whole name.” – JAY-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to achieve the highest echelons of success attainable.

On Tuesday, (Nov. 15) Queen Bey claimed a leading nine Grammy nominations, tying her with her husband JAY-Z for the most ever with 88 nods apiece.

Already the most nominated female act of all time, The Ivy Park founder is currently tied with legendary producer Quincy Jones at 28 wins. If she wins four of her nominations, she could break the record for most awards won regardless of gender. That record (31) is currently held by the late conductor Georg Solti, whose last win was back in 1997.

For the first time in the Houston native’s career, she was included in the dance category – her latest release, Renaissance, is up for Best Dance-Electronic Music Album and “Break My Soul” for Best Dance-Electronic Recording.

Some of Blue’s mom’s other pick-ups are Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Be Alive,” the Oscar-nominated song from the King Richard soundtrack.

Though he stays relatively reclusive and selective musically, three of JAY-Z’s nominations came from DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. “God Did” is nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Song of the year. Hov also received nods for co-writing “Break My Soul” and album of the year for his work on his wife’s “Renaissance” album. Nobody wins when the family feuds – JAY-Z.

Other Album of the Year nominees include: Adele’s 30 ABBA’s Voyage, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special and Styles’ Harry’s House.

Lamar has the second-most nominations this year (8) and also enjoyed a nom in the Song of the Year category with “The Heart Part 5.” Adele and Country singer Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.