Last night (June 27), Lizzo helped James Corden get to work on “The Late Late Show.” Fresh off of a stunning red carpet look and a dazzling performance at Sunday’s (June 26) BET Awards, the “Truth Hurts” singer sang her favorite hits as she and the host navigated the busy streets of Los Angeles.

While wearing all black and sporting a “Yitty” gold chain to rep her shapewear line, Lizzo told Corden, “You know I got yo’ back,” after he asked for help with his route. As the English comedian turned on the radio, Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” began to play. The pair belted out each lyric with enthusiasm. After the Detroit-born singer explained how growing up in Houston influenced her stage name, she dubbed Corden “Jamezo,” which he altered to “Jame-O.”

The two continued their drive and after Lizzo shared she played the flute since she was 12 years old, Corden pulled a silver flute from his back seat as a surprise. “Are you kidding me?” the “Blame It On My Juice” hitmaker asked. She revealed that in her early days as a musician, her flute was named after Beyoncé’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce. “Sasha Floot,” she said as she spelled out the second half of her instrument’s name. Next, they discussed Beyoncé’s influence on Lizzo’s artistry.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool, when I was getting picked on — I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” Lizzo explained. “I would feel something. This ‘My life is gonna be better, there’s hope for me.’” She continued, “When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’Day on repeat.” She shared that how Beyoncé made her feel is how she hoped to inspire others, adding that the “Break My Soul” singer has been her “North Star.”

Corden then asks Lizzo (who is almost teary-eyed with admiration) if she wants to call Beyoncé. “Shall we call her?” he says while pulling a cell phone from his armrest. “Don’t fuck with me,” Lizzo says with a smile after she reveals she’s never met the star. Once Lizzo is hyped up to speak to her idol, Corden says, “I’m joking. There’s no way I have her phone number.” He laughs hysterically. Their next karaoke song? “Crazy In Love.”

Check out the rest of their hilarious ride below.