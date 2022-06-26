Following an impressive pre-show, tonight’s 2022 BET Awards officially kicked things off with an opening performance from Lizzo. Following a quick flute solo, the “Rumors” star decided to bless the viewers and those in attendance with a rousing performance of her latest single “About Damn Time,” complete with a bevy of dancers and plenty of gold.

Currently, Lizzo is said to be putting the final touches on her fourth studio album Special, which — in addition to the aforementioned single — will also contain the equally dope “Grrrls.” Upon its eventual arrival on July 15, Special will follow Lizzo‘s breakthrough album Cuz I Love You, which originally consisted of 11 songs and additional features from Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott. A deluxe edition of that album later surfaced with the hit singles “Boys,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Water Me.” Cuz I Love You eventually peaked at the number four position on the Billboard 200 and earned Lizzo a well-deserved Platinum plaque.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lizzo recently pledged $500 million to Planned Parenthood in the way of the Supreme Court’s strike-down of Roe v. Wade. She also revealed that Live Nation matched her donation, bringing the overall total to $1 million:

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars … The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

A day after Lizzo made her announcement, Rage Against The Machine revealed that they were throwing in a half-million of their own:

“We are disgusted … Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

You can check out Lizzo’s performance below.

