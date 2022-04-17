Lizzo’s talent was on full display Saturday (April 16) as she hosted and performed as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Bop Star’s opening monologue was filled with humility, jokes and several “bitches.”

“Tonight, we’re going to break the record for the amount of times bitch is said on live TV,” she joked. “Bitch, bitch bitch! That’s three more. I hate cussing in front of my mom. Hey momma.”

She also addressed a few rumors about herself that have been circulating the internet.

“I’ve heard a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” she said. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like infinity stones. I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s called manifesting.”

She set the record straight for fans, too — admitting that her “Truth Hurts” lyrics were only partially true. “Well, to be completely honest I’m really like 50% that bitch, 10% boss bitch, and 40% flute playing, band nerd bitch.”

During the show, she acted in a few sketches. There was the TikTok scrolling bit, the writer’s block sketch where she transformed into a horny zookeeper, the orchestra skit where she played a twerking flute player, a trivia show bit, and more.

In one sketch, Lizzo goes back in time as a producer to help the Black Eyed Peas make music. Turns out, the songs she’s helping them create would ultimately become two of their biggest hits.

Before leaving, Lizzo graced the stage twice performing two new songs for the audience. Backed by her plus size dance squad, she floated over the funky “About Damn Time.” And she showed her vocal range on the upbeat, empowering anthem “Special.”

Check out highlights from Lizzo on “SNL” below: