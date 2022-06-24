Today (June 24), the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision means there will no longer be federal constitutional rights for abortions. The controversial yet highly personal surgery will now require approval at the state level.

Speculation that the historic change could soon take place intensified last month after a draft opinion to overturn the ruling was leaked. At the time, President Biden issued a statement saying, “Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”

In the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, he shared, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ’implicit in the concept of ordered liberty. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito continued.

After last month’s draft was leaked, it sparked outrage throughout the nation. The Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters in favor of protecting women’s rights. “We need to talk about the elephant in the womb” and “Pro-woman, pro-child, pro-choice” were among the signs in the crowd.

Sources say three justices (Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) appointed by former President Donald Trump were among the majority in the 6-3 ruling. The ability to allow, limit or completely ban the practice will rest in the hands of each state.

Just yesterday (June 23), the Supreme Court made headlines once again for ending New York’s long-standing concealed carry gun law.