Today (June 23), the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a law that regulates concealed carry requirements for New York residents. The decision will make it easier for people to carry the deadly weapon outside of their homes. The ruling comes after a recent string of mass shootings throughout the nation.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is the most far-reaching anti-common sense gun reform law in 15 years. It undermines common-sense laws from states that have very thoughtfully made decisions about how best to protect its citizens.” She continued, “This is clearly an activist Supreme Court. We’ve seen a draft decision that intends to undermine Roe, we have a decision undermining states’ rights where they want to protect its citizens.”

Gillibrand added, “It’s an outrage and this is what Donald Trump intended: to stack the court with ultra, extreme conservative justices who are so far out of step with the American people.” According to Fox News, the ruling is the court’s first major case about gun control in over a decade.

President Biden announced he was “deeply disappointed” with the ruling. “More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens. This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.” He then reminded citizens of recent events that many hoped would sway the court’s decision.

“In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans,” the president said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams believes this outcome will put his community “at further risk of gun violence.” He promised to do “whatever is in [his] power” and use “every resource available to ensure that the gains we’ve seen during this administration are not undone.”