Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman are former Georgia election workers. While living a quiet life in Fulton County, their world was turned upside down when then-President of the United States Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly accused them of stealing votes for Democrats during the 2020 election.

According to testimony heard yesterday (June 21) during a Jan. 6 hearing, Trump referred to Freeman as a “professional vote scammer” and a “hustler.” Giuliani was allegedly convinced the mother-daughter duo was passing around USB ports like “vials of cocaine or heroin.” Moss shared that due to the allegations, Trump supporters unleashed loads of racist attacks on her and her mother.

“A lot of them were racist. A lot of them were just hateful,” a tearful Moss said of the threats she received. She added how the unwanted attention from Trump and Giuliani’s conspiracy theory forced her to quit her job and remain out of the public eye. “I haven’t been anywhere at all.” She noted that those who supported the Republican president made attempts to barge into her grandmother’s home.

During yesterday’s testimony before Congress, Moss shared how the incidents leading up to the Capitol Riots have negatively impacted her life. “It’s turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card … I don’t want anyone knowing my name,” she said to the committee. “I don’t go to the grocery store at all. I’ve gained about 60 pounds. I just don’t do nothing anymore,” she added as she wept. “I second guess everything that I do. It’s affected my life in a major way — in every way. All because of lies.”

Trump supporters reportedly learned of Moss and Freeman’s identities after a private phone call between the former president and his lawyer was leaked. According to NPR, the Fulton County Elections Department employees’ names were mentioned 18 times during the conversation.