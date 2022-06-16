Today (June 16), the official first round of performers for this year’s BET Awards has been revealed. The stacked roster of talented artists who will take the stage includes Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Givēon, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long. More performers are expected to be announced.

The 2022 BET Awards will be hosted by writer, director, producer, actress and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson and will air LIVE on Sunday June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In terms of nominations, Doja Cat is leading the pack with a total of six. The “Juicy” artist is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, for Planet Her, BET Her award for “Woman,” Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow closely behind with four nods apiece. Lennox is a contender for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year for “Pressure,” BET Her awards for “Pressure” and “Unloyal” with Summer Walker.

BET also announced this week that business mogul, rapper, and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards. According to the network, the award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills in a press release.