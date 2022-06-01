By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2022

Today (June 1), BET announced the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards.

Doja Cat is leading the pack with six nominations. The “Juicy” artist is up for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Album of the Year,” for Planet Her, “BET Her” for “Woman,” “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “Best Collaboration” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow closely behind with four nods apiece. Ari’s a contender for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” for “Pressure,” “BET Her” for “Pressure” and “BET Her” for “Unloyal” by Summer Walker and Ari Lennox.

Drake is up for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, “Video of the Year” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug and “Album of the Year” for Certified Lover Boy.

Other notable nominees include Kanye West, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Mary J. Blige who are all nominated in three categories.

“Big Energy” rapper Latto hopped on Twitter to share her excitement about being recognized for her hard work by saying, “Oh shit I’m nominated for 2 BET awards!!!!!!”

However, Lil Nas X used his Twitter account to share his disappointment.

“Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black Excellence!” the “Industry Baby,” said in a now-deleted tweet. A user fired back by asking what he’s put out recently. The 23-year-old artist responded, “Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year and a critically acclaimed album.” He continued, “I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Actress, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the show. The BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 26, 2022 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ari Lennox
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
Interest

Spotify presents ‘The Free Studio’ via its Frequency initiative to amplify Black expression

Spotify acknowledges it wouldn’t be what it is today without Black expression, and that is ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  05.25.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mari Copeny aka Little Miss Flint and the young revolutionary's fight for change

Mari Copeny takes top honors for her environmental justice activism. The young advocate, who is ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.27.2022
View More