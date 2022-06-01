Today (June 1), BET announced the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards.

Doja Cat is leading the pack with six nominations. The “Juicy” artist is up for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Album of the Year,” for Planet Her, “BET Her” for “Woman,” “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “Best Collaboration” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow closely behind with four nods apiece. Ari’s a contender for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” for “Pressure,” “BET Her” for “Pressure” and “BET Her” for “Unloyal” by Summer Walker and Ari Lennox.

Drake is up for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, “Video of the Year” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug and “Album of the Year” for Certified Lover Boy.

Other notable nominees include Kanye West, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Mary J. Blige who are all nominated in three categories.

“Big Energy” rapper Latto hopped on Twitter to share her excitement about being recognized for her hard work by saying, “Oh shit I’m nominated for 2 BET awards!!!!!!”

However, Lil Nas X used his Twitter account to share his disappointment.

“Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black Excellence!” the “Industry Baby,” said in a now-deleted tweet. A user fired back by asking what he’s put out recently. The 23-year-old artist responded, “Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year and a critically acclaimed album.” He continued, “I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Actress, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the show. The BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 26, 2022 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.