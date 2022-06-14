Over the weekend, Lizzo blessed the masses with her latest single “Grrrls,” a Benny Blanco, ILYA, Max Martin, Blake Slatkin, and Pop Wansel-produced number that’s dedicated to women around the world:

“Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag, do you see this shit? Hold me back, I’m about to knock somebody out, yo, where my best friend? She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end, ’cause that’s my girl, we codependent, if she with it, then I’m with it, yeah, we tussle, mind your business, zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu, that’s my girl, we CEOs, and dancin’ like a C-E-ho, we about to throw them bows, let’s fuck it up…”

Originally, the song contained a word that was meant to symbolize how wild Lizzo and her “Grrrls” were on the song. Many took Lizzo‘s use of that word as ableist, specifically those within the disabled community that feel it is derogatory towards their group. In response, Lizzo took to social media to apologize and confirm that the lyric has been completely removed:

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS.’ Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had money hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.”

You can check out both the full message from Lizzo and the updated version of “Grrrls” below. The track will appear on Lizzo‘s forthcoming album Special, which is expected to make landfall July 15.