It’s been three years since Lizzo unveiled her third studio LP (and first under a major label) Cuz I Love You, a breakthrough effort that, including its deluxe upgrade, contained 14 songs and additional assists from Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott. Since then, the Houston talent has become a true music frontrunner, delivering noteworthy performances on big stages and rubbing shoulders with pop’s upper echelon (ex. “Blame It on Your Love” with Charli XCX).

Last August, Lizzo made her official return with the single “Rumors,” a collaboration alongside Cardi B that signals the beginning of a new album campaign. This past weekend, she added to that with “About Damn Time,” a Blake Slatkin and Ricky Reed-produced effort that sees her being transparent about the stress that comes with being in the music industry:

“How you feel right now? Oh, I been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah, oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be, uh, bitch, I might be better…”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Christian Breslauer and sees her in a “Stressed and Sexy” support group. At some point, she takes a walk and her imagination begins to run wild, with her donning a sparkly outfit and bringing literal color into the building she’s performing in.

“About Damn Time” serves as the official lead single from Special, which is expected to make landfall July 15. The single is also accompanied by a track titled “A Very Special Message From Lizzo,” which further explained the work that Lizzo put into her new body of work:

“You are finally able to listen to this album I’ve working on it for three years and I know it’s been a long time and it’s about damn time I put it out. But you have to know that I took my time for me but I also took my time for you.”

Press play on “About Damn Time.”