Days after Cardi B and Offset shared pics of their baby boy Wave Set Cephus with the world, TMZ has revealed how the 8-month-old got his name.

According to the outlet, it was Offset who came up with his son’s unique name. Sources told TMZ, that when the couple found out they were having a boy they started to discuss names.

Offset thought of the name Wave, and Cardi apparently loved it. As for Wave’s middle name, TMZ reports “Set” wasn’t decided upon until the day he was born.

The outlet states Cardi and Offset originally had the name “Marley” in mind. “Marley” was supposed to be similar to Cardi’s middle name Marlenis, however the “Up” rapper didn’t like how Wave Marley Cephus sounded together.

When Wave was born both parents ultimately settled on “Set,” which is derived from Wave’s Dad’s moniker Offset, of course!

Wave Set Cephus was introduced to the world by both of his famous parents on April 14. The 29-year-old “Wap” rapper posted a picture of her son with three emojis including a dinosaur, wave and teddy bear. Young Wave donned a blue puffer coat and a huge diamond chain with the letter “C.”

Offset took it upon himself to reveal the name in the caption of his own post, which read “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” Wave wore a pair of diamond earrings and plenty of jewelry around his neck.

The Father of Four rapper is now a father of five. Wave joins Kulture, 3, Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11. Baby Wave Set is the couple’s second child together. Fans pointed out that he bears a strong resemblance to his sister Kulture.

Wave was born on Sept. 4, 2021. Check out his photos below via his parent’s Instagram accounts and their stunning Essence cover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)