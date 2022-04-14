Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son back in September. Seven months later, the name of the child is revealed along with some accompanying photos.

Wave Set Cephus was introduced to the world by both of his famous parents. The 29-year-old “Wap” rapper posted a picture of her son with three emojis including a dinosaur, wave and teddy bear. Young Wave donned a blue puffer coat and a huge diamond chain with the letter C.

Offset took it upon himself to reveal the name in the caption of his own post, which read “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” Wave wore a pair of diamond earrings and plenty of jewelry around his neck. The Father of Four rapper is now a father of five. Wave joins Kulture, 3, Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11. Baby Wave Set is the couple’s second child together. Fans pointed out that he bears a strong resemblance to his sister Kulture.

The couple is known for their lavish spending. Earlier this year, Cardi gifted Kulture a charm bracelet with a handbag, Minnie Mouse, a K, a heart, and plenty of diamonds courtesy of celebrity jeweler Elliante. She later gave Kulture another bedazzled Birkin which took upwards of 100 hours to create. Not to be outdone, Offset gave Kulture a Birkin bag for her second birthday and a $250,000 Richard Mille watch for her third.

In September, the couple announced the birth of their son with an Instagram photo of them looking adoringly over him while in the hospital bed. Wave’s face was hidden with a Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” they said. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The superstar rappers have been married since 2017. They recently posed for Essence in a photoshoot of the entire family.