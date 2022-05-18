A documentary about Lizzo is officially in the works. The singer announced the project on Wednesday (May 18) at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City, revealing that it is coming to HBO Max this fall.

Lizzo has proven to be a major force in the music industry from giving showstopping performances to showcasing her flute skills. The untitled documentary will follow Lizzo in her creative process. It will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her path to fame, from her humble beginnings to her history-making career in music and culture, as she balances the challenges of stardom, life and love, according to a press release from WarnerMedia.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer says she serves as the executive producer of the documentary. Although an exact date for the film has not been set, Lizzo is also set to release her fourth studio album Special on July 15 and announced that she will be going on a North American tour to support the album starting on Sept. 23.