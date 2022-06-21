By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2022

Beyoncé’s first single from her new album is here. As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 20), the award-winning artist used her Instagram bio to announce that “Break My Soul” would be dropping at midnight ET. The track will be on her upcoming album, Renaissance, due July 29.

The groundbreaking new single had fans in a frenzy as the Lemonade singer switched up her signature sound and delivered an upbeat, house music vibe. New Orleans native Big Freedia is featured on the song, adding to the fun. The pair previously linked for the 2016 hit “Formation.” Fans welcomed the LGBTQ+ friendly track. “Releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during Pride Month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? Beyoncé???? Oh, I’m impressed” one user tweeted.

Another added, “Ok, but Beyoncé putting #BREAKMYSOUL as track number 6 because Pride Month is the 6th month of the year or whatever, she’s literally screaming LGBT RIGHTS, her mind!” Other users compared her single to Drake’s new work. The Toronto-born rapper also recently experimented with house music on his album Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped last Friday (June 17). “Not Drake had his ear to the wall when Beyoncé was in the studio,” a fan said.

What perhaps stood out even more was the Houston native speaking up for fans who may be stressed with the “9 to 5” life. “Damn they work me so damn hard / Work by nine / then off past five / they work my nerves / that’s why I can not sleep at night,” she says before singing, “You won’t break my soul.”

While some fans loved the relatable lyrics with tweets like “Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will!” while calling her “a Queen that doesn’t just sit behind the walls of her castle but instead checks up on her people every now and then,” others saw the need to continue clocking in. “Beyoncé telling us to quit our jobs knowing we need to make money for her tour. She is so funny.”

Listen to “Break My Soul” and see some of the best tweets below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé unveils new single "BREAK MY SOUL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2022

Beyoncé hints at new single dropping at midnight

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé unveils new single "BREAK MY SOUL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2022

Beyoncé hints at new single dropping at midnight

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More