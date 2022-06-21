Beyoncé’s first single from her new album is here. As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 20), the award-winning artist used her Instagram bio to announce that “Break My Soul” would be dropping at midnight ET. The track will be on her upcoming album, Renaissance, due July 29.

The groundbreaking new single had fans in a frenzy as the Lemonade singer switched up her signature sound and delivered an upbeat, house music vibe. New Orleans native Big Freedia is featured on the song, adding to the fun. The pair previously linked for the 2016 hit “Formation.” Fans welcomed the LGBTQ+ friendly track. “Releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during Pride Month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? Beyoncé???? Oh, I’m impressed” one user tweeted.

Another added, “Ok, but Beyoncé putting #BREAKMYSOUL as track number 6 because Pride Month is the 6th month of the year or whatever, she’s literally screaming LGBT RIGHTS, her mind!” Other users compared her single to Drake’s new work. The Toronto-born rapper also recently experimented with house music on his album Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped last Friday (June 17). “Not Drake had his ear to the wall when Beyoncé was in the studio,” a fan said.

What perhaps stood out even more was the Houston native speaking up for fans who may be stressed with the “9 to 5” life. “Damn they work me so damn hard / Work by nine / then off past five / they work my nerves / that’s why I can not sleep at night,” she says before singing, “You won’t break my soul.”

While some fans loved the relatable lyrics with tweets like “Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will!” while calling her “a Queen that doesn’t just sit behind the walls of her castle but instead checks up on her people every now and then,” others saw the need to continue clocking in. “Beyoncé telling us to quit our jobs knowing we need to make money for her tour. She is so funny.”

Listen to “Break My Soul” and see some of the best tweets below.

Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ — Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé gave us an anti-capitalist, pro-gay summer anthem with vocals, rapping, a choir call and response, and FREEDIA. We really won #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/PW65t6W4ZS — ً (@neuenegro) June 21, 2022

Not Beyoncé telling me to quit my job.. Not after making me pay $50 for that mystery box pic.twitter.com/EXKxNDGXz6 — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 21, 2022

not drake had his ear to the wall when beyonce was in the studio — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) June 21, 2022

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

A Queen that doesn't just sit behind the walls of her castle but instead checks up on her people every now and then 😌 — B7 is coming (@LK9481) June 21, 2022

releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during pride month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? beyoncé???? oh, i’m impressed pic.twitter.com/mAjcnJO8ck — IG: 5hahem (@shaTIRED) June 21, 2022

beyonce after me being

releasing her jobless in the

anger and quitting middle of

her job global recession pic.twitter.com/NDqJAErtmC — scorsaguin (@notscorsaguin) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé’s new song #BREAKMYSOUL being performed at a drag show just hours after release pic.twitter.com/7lVfxTyKM3 — RENAISSANCE Updates (@B7Album) June 21, 2022

Ok but Beyoncé putting #BREAKMYSOUL as track number 6 because pride month is the 6th month of the year or whatever, she's literally screaming LGBT RIGHTS, her mind! pic.twitter.com/recYdr2ncX — ICXN (@iconicordie_) June 21, 2022

beyoncé and drake in the studio deciding to make house music for the summer & rile the masses up pic.twitter.com/xhQwT6FRnE — muskan (@muskanlol) June 21, 2022