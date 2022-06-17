By DJ First Class
  06.17.2022

Drake has been on top in the industry for over a decade now (which is pretty insane, to say the least). When you reach that level of greatness and GOAT-edness after so long, you have the luxury of moving the way you want to move and whenever you want to. Drake’s name line up with a few other artists today that can literally drop an unexpected album at any given time and the world will go into a frenzy — Beyonce, Kanye West, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Most of us were still vibing to his last album Certified Lover Boy (Sept. 2021), and Drizzy felt compelled to make the surprise announcement that turned the internet into shambles. Today (Jun 17), Drake drops off his surprise, highly anticipated seventh album Honestly, Nevermind. This was one hell of a way to add fuel to the fire that has been ignited this summer so far.

Just when you thought Drake was going to chill, he comes back with the “getcha gotcha.” Truthfully, it is very strategic and timely for him to drop this project today. Reason being is that Beyonce had just announced the release of her upcoming album Renaissance, so it could be true that the OVO general wanted to get his rocks off before Queen Bey single handedly takes over.

Now that the cat is out the bag, Drake just certainly cemented his legend status even further. He came forth with the premiere episode of his SiriusXM show Table For One, an hour before the album’s release. Nodding to his “Tuscan Leather” intro on Nothing Was The Same back in 2015, Drake’s words are looking very promising: I’m tired of hearin’ ’bout who you checkin’ for now. Just give it time, we’ll see who’s still around a decade from now. That’s real

Check out Honestly, Nevermind now!

Logic returns with new 'Vinyl Days' album

Sada Baby drops off 'Skuba Sada 2.5' project

