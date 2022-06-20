Last week, as millions woke up expecting to go about their daily morning routine, they were surprised to hear that Beyoncé had a new project on the way. That same day, as The BeyHive swarmed with excitement on social media, British Vogue dropped a cover featuring the Houston native and shared that they’d already heard a preview of the album.

Although Renaissance is not due to drop until July 29, today (June 20) Beyoncé hinted that the album’s first single will be released at midnight. While sharing more photos from her British Vogue shoot, the “Countdown” singer updated her Instagram bio to say, “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.”

It is not clear what the number six stands for. Perhaps it could be the sixth track on the album. Before the Renaissance announcement, the Grammy award-winning artist posted to her website, “WHAT IS A B7?” leaving fans scrambling to decode her message.

According to Variety, Renaissance is expected to feature dance and country-inspired music. Singer and songwriter Raphael Saadiq is said to be involved with the project as well as songwriter Ryan Tedder. Tedder is credited with co-writing Beyoncé’s 2008 hit “Halo.” Sources say the 16-track project will possibly be released in parts, as last week’s official announcement mentioned “act i.”

“Can’t believe that a few months ago we used to beg and pray for a new Beyoncé era and tonight we’re getting [the] B7 lead single,” one fan wrote on social media. Another said, “Beyoncé making Friday releases the industry standard and then turning around and releasing new music on a Tuesday again is peak Beyoncé behavior.” With a steady flow of messages like “THE WAY WE WILL BE WAKING UP TO A NEW BEYONCÉ SINGLE TOMORROW!!!! WE WON!!!!!!!” it’s clear that The BeyHive will be staying up late tonight preparing for new music.

