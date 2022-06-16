By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Beyoncé is coming!

Fans worldwide tried to piece together clues earlier this month when The Beyhive noticed their queen removed her profile pics from social media. She followed up with a simple message to her website, “WHAT IS A B7?”

Today (June 16), we found out.

On July 29, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter will release her seventh studio album, Renaissance. In just over a month, we will receive the 16-song project, according to Tidal, the streaming service formerly co-owned and popularized by her husband, award-winning rapper, activist, and businessman, JAY-Z.

Of course with the news, came mass hysteria from her fan base.

The “Countdown” singer’s protegé Chlöe excitedly tweeted the confirmation saying, “Beyoncé is coming bitches,” followed by several heart-eye emojis.

In the announcement, before revealing the album name, Renaissance it says, “act i,” which reminded some fans to brush up on what they learned in school.

“Me reviewing my history Renaissance lessons from two years ago so I can understand Beyoncé’s references in her new album,” one fan said with a gif of a woman on a computer.

Another user saw it as an opportunity to showcase fashions from that period. “What I’m wearing to the Beyoncé Renaissance act 1 listening party,” a fan said with a picture of a woman dressed in centuries-old garb.

In addition to the album announcement, today British Vogue dropped a cover featuring the “Formation” singer.

The outlet, which has already heard a preview, described her new project as “music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

While the rest of us patiently wait for Renaissance, here are some of the best tweets.

Beyonce

