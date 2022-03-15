Fatherhood appears to be looking good on rapper and actor Romeo Miller. The first-time dad took to Instagram and shared photos of his daughter with girlfriend Drew Sangster. The two have reportedly been dating each other since 2019.

“1 month with my angel baby R,” he wrote on the picture sharing app. “I’ve lived more life with you than I’ve did in my entire life. You make daddy a better man twin. Te amo mi ángel.”

In addition to doting on his child, Miller uploaded two more pictures as he adjusts to fatherhood. Outside of the close up of the newborn, the second sees the dad resting with his baby girl asleep on his chest. The third photo is a simple candid of the one-month-old.

Back in February, the 32-year-old announced the birth of his child on Valentine’s Day. Referred to as “Baby R,” the actor posted a photo and captioned it, “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”