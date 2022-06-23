Earlier this week, Beyoncé made an official return to wax with her new single “BREAK MY SOUL,” a track that she produced alongside Tricky Stewart and The-Dream. In addition to borrowing some vocals from Big Freedia’s “Explode,” “BREAK MY SOUL” also heavily samples “Show Me Love,” a 90s house hit that was created by singer-songwriter Robin S.

Yesterday (June 22), “Good Morning Britain” caught up with Robin S. to ask her how she first found out about Beyoncé‘s use of “Show Me Love”:

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom! Mom! You’re trending all over the place! You know, Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’ and you’re trending everywhere!'”

In addition to hoping for a collaboration with the Destiny’s Child alum, Robin S. wanted to show her appreciation to Beyoncé and everyone involved with the creation of “BREAK MY SOUL“:

“This is Robin S. and this message goes out to the Queen B. herself, Beyoncé, to JAY-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

According to TMZ, Robin S. has been receiving an influx of inquiries from record labels, ad agencies, and more, all of whom would like to license “Show Me Love” for “various purposes.” Currently, she’s on an international tour that will see her in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden during the month of July.

“BREAK MY SOUL” serves as the lead single for Beyoncé’s forthcoming seventh studio LP RENAISSANCE, her first solo offering since the 2016 behemoth Lemonade. Intended to be the first in a series of acts, the 16-track body of work is expected to make landfall July 29. Check out the “Good Morning Britain” interview with Robin S. below.