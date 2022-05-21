Beyoncé and her Ivy Park imprint are remixing an iconic adidas shoe just in time for summer.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Bey’s apparel brand has partnered with adidas on a revamped icy version of the Stan Smith silhouette. They’ve dubbed the sneaker the “Super Sleek.”

Images via Ivy Park’s social media accounts indicate the shoes draw inspiration from other adidas sneakers such as the Samba — as displayed on its similar wide tongue. The Super Sleek also includes three hook-and-loop straps, which were added to the recent laceless versions of the Stan Smiths.

The Ivy Park kicks are made out of canvas and leather material and come in a dusty white tone with cactus green accents. There’s also a significant platform that’s been added to the rubber gum bottoms.

Per adidas’ website, the Super Sleek is “inspired by the liveliness of the summer season, with the warm weather and all its many activities. The new Super Sleek is designed to give you some swag, as you kick back at your favorite music festival, picnic, and outdoor activity. Even if crowds aren’t your thing, the new Super Sleek will compliment any look. Whatever your destination, slip on a pair of the new Super Sleeks and head toward the direction of the sunshine and the fun!”

In addition to the shoes, Ivy Park and adidas will release three crew-sock options to style the Super Sleeks with. Two of the socks are equipped with green and white adidas’ three stripes and Ivy Park branding, while the third feathers and IVY Park monogram printed in the dusty white colorway.

The Super Sleeks are the latest collaboration between adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park. Although the initial partnership was announced in mid-2019, the first joint collection arrived in January 2020. That offering sold out within minutes of its release on adidas’ website.

The Ivy Park Super Sleek drop will likely be just as popular when it’s officially released for $120 on May 27 via adidas’ web store and select stores worldwide.

Check out images of the Ivy Park Super Sleek below: