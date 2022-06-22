This week saw Beyoncé making her official return to music with “BREAK MY SOUL,” an upbeat number that she produced alongside Tricky Stewart and The-Dream. The track samples Robin S.’s 90s hit “Show Me Love” and, with some assistance from New Orleans legend Big Freedia, sounds like a set of instructions for how we all need to move this summer and beyond:

“Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job, I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard, work by nine, then off past five, and they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night, I’m lookin’ for motivation, I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah, and I’m on that new vibration, I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah, hold up, oh, baby, baby, you won’t break my soul…”

Since the release of “BREAK MY SOUL,” scores of supporters and fellow peers have taken to social media to salute King Bey on her latest effort. One of those is none other than the former First Lady Michelle Obama, who posted an image of Beyoncé during a past performance on her Instagram account. Said picture was accompanied by the following message, which seems to call back to a previous phrase used during Obama’s response to Beyoncé’s documentary film HΘMΣCΘMING:

“Queen [Beyonce], you’ve done it again! “Break My Soul” is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé brought the world to a halt with the announcement of her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE, which appears to be the first act in a series of forthcoming releases. She explained the meaning behind the album in a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar:

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Check out Michelle Obama‘s heartfelt post below.