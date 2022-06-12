Beyoncé has been trending as fans try to figure out the meaning behind certain placeholders on her official website. When you visit the website and you search for June 10 and June 11, you’ll notice that a placeholder album art has been added with the captions “WHAT IS A B7?” and “B8.”

In addition to the cryptic online messages, the singer took down her profile pictures from all her social media accounts, making fans wonder what the Queen B is up to. Fans on Twitter believe that he is about to drop her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

Beyonce’s last studio album was Lemonade, which was released back in 2016. Since then, she’s worked on compilation albums and collaborations with her rapper husband Jay-Z.

“I need beyonce to understand that this is not funny like ur playing with peoples lives…,” Twitter user @cursedhive tweeted.

“Sometimes I think Beyoncé does shit to just shake up the world. Like she took them pictures down and went to sleep,” Twitter user @MikelleStreet tweeted.

“She could literally take a deep breath and we would be like SHES PREPARING TO SING, B7 INCOMING!!,” the Twitter user added.

“Beyoncé sitting at home watching us freak out over ‘WHAT IS A B7?’ is the definition of psychopathic behavior,” @hommeboygregory said.

“Beyoncé is the original sleep paralysis demon with the way she keeps us up at night,” @__Onixivy_ said.

“Beyoncé please I’m on my hands and knees,” Twitter user @themonaleo begged.

"Last year Beyoncé celebrating the twins birthday: "What's Better Than 1 Gift…2" B7 & B8?

Last year Beyoncé celebrating the twins birthday: "What's Better Than 1 Gift…2"

B7 & B8?

Check out more of the hilarious tweets that has Beyoncé trending on Twitter below:

