Over the weekend, Georgia rapper, singer, and actress Baby Tate unveiled two new singles, the irresistible “Yasss Queen,” and the feel-good anthem “Dancing Queen.” The multifaceted star strategically shows off her range by pairing the two tracks together, much like how she did with her February two-pack “What’s Love” and “Sl*t Him Out.” The newly released “Dancing Queen” comes with a colorful music video that evolves into a fierce dance battle as Baby Tate shows off her flow:

I got the whole world 1, 2, stepping, call these hoes Ciara soon as you tried to step to me, see that was your first error (That was that)/ N***as is Keith, they sweating, I’ma make it last forever (Keith, they sweat) bitches is blue in the face while I’m cheesin’, stackin’ cheddar (Cheese)/ I’ma steppa (Step step), ain’t talking drill team (Yuh)

You could call me Braille ’cause (Huh?) these bitches gotta feel me (You feel me?) I’ma feed them well (Yeah), after that, just tell them bill me (Just bill me)/ You might do ’em dirty (Ew), but I’m finna do them filthy (Filthy, filthy)/ Ew, please, bitch, walk it out

Back in May, Yung Baby Tate unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain. The project included seven new tracks and features from Flo Milli and 6lack. More recently, she celebrated her new deal with Warner Records by releasing her now fan-favorite single “Pedi.”She also landed a super dope collaboration when she linked up with J.I.D and 21 Savage earlier this year for their “Surround Sound” track.

In additional exciting news, Baby Tate is currently out supporting Charli XCX for “Crash” The Live Tour, which kicked off March 26 in Oakland, CA.

Be sure to press play on “Dancing Queen” and “Yasss Queen” by Baby Tate down below.