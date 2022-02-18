Today, Georgia rapper, singer, and actress Baby Tate unveils two new singles, the reflective “What’s Love” and the carnal “Sl*t Him Out.” The multifaceted star strategically shows off her range by pairing the two tracks together. The former track is a smooth and sensual R&B record while the latter sees her in her signature upbeat and barred up mood. On “What’s Love,” she shows off her vocals over a cozy beat as she contemplates what love means to her:

I know you never loved me, but did you even like me? You was so cold, treated mе ugly and I don’t ever like mе, baby/ I thought I had it together, but you got me pulling up Webster/ Looking for definitions ’cause obviously I was trippin’, don’t know why I thought you different / Baby, I guess I don’t understand the meaning and you never understand the feeling

What’s love? I thought I knew before, but I’m not sure anymore/ What’s love? Oh I thought I knew before, but now I’m not so sure/ (What’s love?) Is it just company? (What’s love?) Is it just fucking me?

Back in May, Yung Baby Tate unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain. The project included seven new tracks and features from Flo Milli and 6lack. More recently, she celebrated her new deal with Warner Records by releasing her now fan-favorite single “Pedi.”She also landed a super dope collaboration when she linked up with J.I.D and 21 Savage earlier this year for their “Surround Sound” track.

In more exciting news, this spring Baby Tate will join Charli XCX for “Crash” The Live Tour, kicking off March 26 in Oakland, CA.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new singles “What’s Love” and “Sl*t Him Out” down below.