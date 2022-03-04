Last month, Georgia rapper, singer, and actress Baby Tate unveils two new singles, the reflective “What’s Love” and the carnal “Sl*t Him Out.” The multifaceted star strategically shows off her range by pairing the two tracks together. The former track is a smooth and sensual R&B record while the latter sees her in her signature upbeat and barred up mood.

Today (Mar. 4), she circles back around to add a little more flavor to “Sl*t Him Out.” She tapped in with her fellow powerful lady emcee Kali to bring the heat with the assist. On the track, the two don’t hold back:

They say the nasty n***as in jail, I tell ’em, “Free ’em” (Free ’em), I’m finna put that n***a through Hell, I’m finna heat him (Ah)/ Hot like a sauna, slipplin’ out the condom/ Freak in me told me to go get him, so I got him (Yeah)

Back in May, Yung Baby Tate unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain. The project included seven new tracks and features from Flo Milli and 6lack. More recently, she celebrated her new deal with Warner Records by releasing her now fan-favorite single “Pedi.”She also landed a super dope collaboration when she linked up with J.I.D and 21 Savage earlier this year for their “Surround Sound” track.

At the top of last year, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now, which boasted her viral cut “Do A Bitch” as well as other fan favorite cuts like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The project also included seven tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man.Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A Bitch” track, she later on officially circled back to give the hit a fresh new paint job. She tapped in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new single “Sl*t Him Out Again” featuring Kali down below.